ADVERTISEMENT

Power utilities’ employees plan strike from April 17

March 30, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Employees and engineers of Telangana power utilities have decided to go on indefinite strike from April 17 following failure of talks between representatives of the associations/unions and the managements over pay revision and others held on March 29.

The decision to go on strike was taken at an emergency meeting of the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) held here on Wednesday. The JAC office-bearers stated that they had decided to go on strike as the managements had refused to increase the fitment (pay revision) beyond 6% and also lack of clear assurance on implementing GPF to employees recruited during 1999-2004.

They stated that they had been seeking at least 30% pay hike pending from April 1 last year. JAC chairman P. Saibabu, convenor P. Ratnakar Rao, co-convenors E. Sridhar and B.C. Reddy and vice-chairmen Anil Kumar and S.A. Vazeer stated that talks held in phases over the last one year had failed to make any headway in spite of their patience due to the negligence of managements and the State Government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They suggested that the government intervene in the matter and resolve demands amicable to avoid strike by the employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US