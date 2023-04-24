ADVERTISEMENT

Power utilities ask artisans not to join strike

April 24, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The managements of Telangana power utilities have asked the artisans working for the four utilities not to participate in the strike called by a few trade unions from Tuesday as such a strike of work would be treated as misconduct under the Artisans Service Rules 34 (20) and they would be liable for disciplinary action.

In a statement, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco, D. Prabhakar Rao, said on Monday that several trade unions had signed a pay revision agreement with the managements on April 15 after the managements had come forward to give a reasonable increase in pay in view of the financial problems of the utilities.

However, some artisans unions have given strike notice on the ground that pay revision agreed upon was not sufficient and it was not agreeable for them. He reminded the artisans, who used to work as outsourced workers with paltry wages, that the managements with the cooperation of the State government had regularised their services and implementing pay scales.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao suggested the artisans not to join the strike keeping in mind how their lives were improved after their services were regularised with pay scales.

