Power utilities agree to take back 196 artisans removed from service

May 23, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The managements of power utilities have agreed to take back all the 196 artisans who were removed from service during their strike on April 25 and 36 into duties. The decision was taken during the talks held in the chambers of Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy here on Tuesday.

The managements of TS-Genco, TS-Transco and Southern and Northern Discoms removed the artisans, who participated in the strike called in support of their demands, from service as the strikes were banned in the power utilities. Talks were held between artisans’ bodies representatives led by AIMIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and the managements.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, CMD of Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy suggested that the managements would be harsh if the artisans repeated the mistake since the government had been extending every possible support to them including regularisation of their service in 2016.

Minister Jagadish Reddy told the artisans not to repeat the mistake and they would be allowed to rejoin duties on humanitarian grounds. It was with a humanitarian approach of the State Government that the artisans working on outsourcing basis were regularised. They were also given pay hike along with regular employees in April.