Power unions seek parity in service rules

Telangana Electricity Trade Unions Front (TETUF) has requested the State government and the managements of four power utilities to show an acceptable resolution to the problem of over 23,000 artisans, who were absorbed into the utilities in July 2017, at the earliest.

At a joint meeting of trade unions, managements and labour department officials held here on Monday attended by Joint Managing Director of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao, Director (HR) of TS-Genco S. Ashok Kumar, Joint Labour Commissioner E. Gangadhar, representatives of TETUF and 22 employees unions, the functionaries of the front requested implementation of all service rules on par with regular employees to the artisans working in the four utilities.

Stating that the artisans were discharging duties on par with the regular employees in operations and maintenance, as provincial, security, computer operators, drivers, bill collectors and even as ‘engineers’, front chairman G. Saibabu, convenor E. Sridhar, co-chairman M.A. Vazeer and others submitted representations demanding implementation of service rules which would ensure pay scales, allowances, medical insurance, promotions, increments, compassionate appointments and other facilities.

Further, the front office-bearers cited the Supreme Court verdicts, labour laws and the provisions of the Constitution against discrimination of workers discharging same duties in an organisation. They pointed out that there was no provision in the agreement entered into with the managements on July 28, 2017 that it would be continued forever.

The front functionaries also cautioned the government and the managements of power utilities that they would not hesitate in taking the path of agitation in the event of no favourable response from them on the issue of artisans.