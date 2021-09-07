Power supply on without interruption, despite rains: Genco CMD

HYDERABAD

07 September 2021 18:34 IST

Power utilities geared up for the heavy rains, says Prabhakar Rao

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao has stated that all sections of power consumers are being supplied quality power despite heavy rains lashing the State except a few areas here and there where the distribution network is affected due to flooding and inundation.

At a review meeting held on power supply position in the State in the backdrop of heavy rains, the CMD said adequate coals stocks were being maintained at the thermal stations of TS-Genco keeping in mind heavy rains this season. Such preparedness had helped the Genco keep generation process uninterrupted. The Genco was also coming to the rescue of a few States that were struggling with power generation due to delay in coal supplies with heavy rains.

He stated that flood water from Garikavagu, a nearby rivulet, had entered Kothagudem Thermal Power Station premises but the authorities there broke open a portion of compound wall so that a foot deep water was drained out without causing any obstruction to the installations there as also power generation.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, flood water had also inundated two sub-stations — Gopalpur and Uppal — in the Northern Discom areas but the water had depleted now. Alternative arrangements were made to keep the power supply on to the areas depending on the sub-stations. He also appealed to farmers and other not to get in contact with electricity poles and cables/conductor during rains.

On the hydel generation at Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said the generation was going on as the inflow to the reservoir was in the measure of over one-lakh cusecs and it would be continued as per the requirement of the power needs of Telangana.

The two Discoms were deploying additional men and material in place to deal with any emergency situations as the rains were forecast for three-four more days.

At a review meeting held by Northern Discom CMD A. Gopal Rao at Warangal, he directed all the field and supervisory staff to be available in their headquarters to attended to emergency calls of power supply disruption. He asked the consumers to contact 1912 or 18004250028 for any complaints/problems related to power supply.