Power supply cut to Secretariat

The power supply to ‘C’ block which housed the office of the Chief Minister and the General Administration Department in the existing Secretariat complex was disconnected on Friday.

The ‘D’ block and a few other buildings will also face power cut from Saturday, sources said.

The Secretariat was closed down to pave way for construction of a new campus since September. All the offices in the complex were functioning from alternate accommodation in the Boorgula Ramakrishna Rao building and other buildings elsewhere since then.