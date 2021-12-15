Power supply cut off to Uppal stadium

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 19:03 IST

Hyderabad Cricket Association failed to pay ₹ 3.05 crore power dues

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Uppal) continued to be in dark on Wednesday with the transmission corporation authorities disconnecting the power supply as the Hyderabad Cricket Association failed to pay power dues (including fine) of about ₹ 3.05 crore.

The notice served on December 6, 2021, said that the total amount included a surcharge of ₹ 1.64 crore besides the dues of ₹ 1.41 crore which was outstanding against service connection

HCA president Mohd Azharuddin, who returned to the city from abroad on Tuesday , said he had been repeatedly mentioning from the day he took charge there was so much of administrative collapse in the HCA.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have had to spend a majority of my time in trying to regularise the malfeasance of the past. Today, the electricity to Uppal stadium has been disconnected. The previous regime in 2015 was accused of theft of electricity and a cost of ₹ 3,00,00,000 was imposed on HCA for the same,” he said.

“The learned administrators of the day in 2015, in their wisdom filed a civil suit in 2015 to challenge the decision of the Electricity department. Pathetic to note that no one bothered to pursue the case and it was dismissed after three years for default of non-appearance,” Azhar said.

“Some of my team members in the APEX council were part of the learned administrators team in 2015 but did nothing. Now, as the incumbent president, I have to resolve another issue that I am not responsible,” he said.

“Nevertheless, I am doing all that needs to be done on the cricketing side and happy to note the recent successes of Hyderabad teams this season,” Azhar concluded.