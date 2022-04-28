Power supply back at Uppal stadium

Electricity authorities disconnected the power supply due to huge amount as outstanding dues

Power supply has been restored at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) here from last Saturday (April 23) consequent to the payment of electricity charges along with penalty fee.

It may be mentioned here that in December 2021, the Electricity authorities disconnected the power supply as the Hyderabad Cricket Association was said to be due to the tune of ₹ 3,05,12,790 and a surcharge of ₹ 1,63,94,521 according to the notice issued then.

“This was outstanding against service connection no. HBG2192 M/S Hyderabad Cricket Association with regard to energy theft case against which you have filed suit in the court of the Additional District Judge, Ranga Reddy district vide 4th cited which was disposed on 13-06-2018 stating ‘Dismissed for Default’,” the notice said then.

“Hence you (HCA) are requested to arrange the payment of the above CC charges dues within seven days from the date of receipt of the notice, failing which your service will be disconnected without further notice and cooperate with TSSPDCL,” it was mentioned in the notice then.

But on Thursday, HCA in a statement mentioned that the power supply was restored because of the continued efforts put in by former India captain and now its president Mohammed Azharuddin. It also mentioned the efforts by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the treasurer Arun Dhumal.

“Azharuddin brought funds from the BCCI to make the payment and power was finally restored, we also thank the contributors who rescued the HCA and its offices from this task,” it is mentioned.

“We assure all the cricketing fraternity that the normal operations related to cricketing activity and other Administrative operations of the association will be resumed at Uppal stadium from May 2,” it is informed.