Power subsidy to farming up by 14.29% for 2023-24

As the demand for energy, particularly to draw groundwater with pumpsets, in the agriculture sector is on constant increase in Telangana in the recent years with considerable improvement in availability of the resource, the budgetary support for power subsidy for agriculture is also on the rise every year.

In the budget for 2023-24 presented to the Assembly on Monday, the State Government has allocated ₹12,727 crore for energy sector, mostly for meeting the expenditure for subsidised supply given to farmers, downtrodden sections and industries, including ₹12,000 crore set aside for 24X7 free power supply being provided to farmers with increase of 14.29% in the allocation compared to last year (₹10,500 crore).

According to the government estimates, about 40% of the total power supply is being consumed by the agriculture sector, including for lifting irrigation schemes (not subsidised). Till the end of 2021-22, the number of agricultural connections (pumpsets) has increased to 26.96 lakh with 6.6 lakh connection added during 2014-15 to 2021-22.

From the peak demand deficit of 2,700 megawatt in 2014-15 with official load relief (power cuts) ranging from 4 to 8 hours a day and power holidays, two days a week, to industries, the contracted capacity of power has increased from 7,872 MW in 2014-15 to 17,667 MW in 2021-22 with the agriculture sector getting 24X7 supply from January 1, 2018 and the other categories of consumers getting uninterrupted supply from 2015-16 itself.

It is stated in the socio-economic outlook document that “since 2014-15, the State Government government has incurred an amount of ₹49,314 crore till 2021-22 towards subsidy given for the supply of free power to farmers. Telangana consumes highest percentage (41.25%) of electricity for agriculture purposes – 24,077 million units (MU) out of total energy sales of 58,365 MU in 2018-19”.

In terms of improving efficiency, it is stated that Telangana has the second lowest transmission losses among South Indian States and the fourth lowest in the country. The power transmission and distribution losses of the State were 15.28% in 2019-20 compared to the all-India average of 20.46%. The energy consumption in the State has gone up from 39,519 MU in 2014-15 to 61,267 in 2021-22 and the per capita consumption from 1,356 units in 2014-15 to 2,126 units in 2021-22.

Allocation to Energy Sectory (₹ in crore)

Year Allocation

2023-24 12,727

2022-23 12,210

2021-22 11,038

2020-21 10,406

2019-20 08,290

2018-19 07,632

2017-18 07,406