Power staff unions sign pact on pay revision under IDA

April 19, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The recognised electricity employees’ unions of four power utilities —TS Genco, TS Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL — entered into an agreement with the managements in the presence of Joint Commissioner of Labour Shyam Sunder Reddy on revision of pay and allowances of employees and artisans under Section 12 (3) of the Industrial Disputes Act (IDA) on Wednesday.

The unions have already signed an agreement with the managements after negotiations held on April 15. The Joint Commissioner stated that any strike by the employees following signing of an agreement would be violation of Section 12 (3) of the Act and violations could be dealt under the provisions of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Representatives of the employees’ unions 1104 (TEEU), 327 (TSEEU), H58 (TRVKS) and 1535 (TSPEU) signed the pact before the Joint Commission of Labour.

