Power staff to protest against EA amendments on Nov. 26

Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has stated that the amendments being planned to the Electricity Act by the Centre would lead to privatisation of energy sector and burden the poor, middle class and farmers with huge tariff increase.

Speaking at a meeting organised here on Friday by the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee against the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, he said the BJP-led Government at the Centre was conspiring to privatise several public sector undertakings such as LIC, BSNL, BHEL, HAL, BDL, Railways and banks to benefit only two corporate companies against the interests of the country.

It was time people from all walks of life opposed the Centre’s moves to privatise the PSUs as also the energy sector. He stated that TRS would support the power employees’ protest demonstration planned at New Delhi on November 23 and its MPs too would participate in the protest against the amendments in the Electricity Act.

Chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation Shailendra Dubey said the amendments planned to the Electricity Act were anti-people and anti-employee and there was need to protest the unilateral action of the Centre strongly. He alleged that the Centre was going to privatise entire energy sector and private companies would enter the distribution business making energy very dear to poor, middle class and farmers.

Convener of TSPEJAC and secretary general of AIPEF P. Rathnakar Rao said a failed model was being introduced in the power sector in the name of reforms and in the name of financial viability of discoms the Centre was planning to bring private companies into the energy sector. The recent decision to monetise transmission assets was intended to privatise that activity too.

Functionaries of AIPEF Abhimanyu Dhankar, Mohan Sharma, P. Sadanandam, G. Sai Babu, E. Sridhar, P. Beesi Reddy and others also spoke. Earlier, the power employees went in a procession from TSSPDCL corporate office to Institution of Engineers (India) where the meeting was held.