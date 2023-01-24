ADVERTISEMENT

Power staff JAC wants pay revision by month-end

January 24, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Plan protests on Feb. 1 and 2, in case revision not done

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) has requested the managements of power utilities to revise their pay and allowances by this month-end or else they would be forced to take up a protest programme, including wearing black badges on February 1 and staging mass dharna on Vidyut Soudha premises on February 2.

A delegation of the JAC met Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao here on Tuesday and submitted him a memorandum on their demands, particularly for revision of pay and allowances stating that the existing wage revision agreement had expired on March 31 last year.

They stated that a pay revision negotiation committee was formed and negotiations were held, but it had not given its recommendations to unions and association so far. They requested Mr. Prabhakar Rao to take up the issue with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the earliest since the last wage revision agreement had lapsed 10 months back itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They also want the managements to extend pension and GPF facility to the employees recruited between February 1, 1999 and August 31, 2004 on par with the State Government employees along with the pay revision.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US