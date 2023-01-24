Power staff JAC wants pay revision by month-end

January 24, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) has requested the managements of power utilities to revise their pay and allowances by this month-end or else they would be forced to take up a protest programme, including wearing black badges on February 1 and staging mass dharna on Vidyut Soudha premises on February 2.

A delegation of the JAC met Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao here on Tuesday and submitted him a memorandum on their demands, particularly for revision of pay and allowances stating that the existing wage revision agreement had expired on March 31 last year.

They stated that a pay revision negotiation committee was formed and negotiations were held, but it had not given its recommendations to unions and association so far. They requested Mr. Prabhakar Rao to take up the issue with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the earliest since the last wage revision agreement had lapsed 10 months back itself.

They also want the managements to extend pension and GPF facility to the employees recruited between February 1, 1999 and August 31, 2004 on par with the State Government employees along with the pay revision.