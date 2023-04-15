Power staff JAC calls off strike from April 17 as talks on pay hike bear fruit

April 15, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Barely a day before the employees of power utilities under Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) launching an indefinite strike, from the morning of April 17, the talks between managements and JAC representatives have found an amicable way out to avert inconvenience to people (consumers), a major problem to the government and loss to the utilities.

The talks held for over three hours on Saturday ended in success with the managements convincing the employees for 7% fitment (basic pay increase), merger of dearness allowance as on April 1, 2022 with basic, and sanction of increments based on service to take the effective increase in pay to about 15% besides agreement on other benefits.

A joint statement issued after talks in the night said the managements have agreed to give an increment for employees with service up to 5 years, two increments for those with service between 5 and 15 years and 3 increments to employees with over 15 years of service. Other benefits agreed upon included implementation of house rent allowance (HRA) on a par with the State government employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the managements agreed to increase the gratuity to ₹15 lakh from ₹12 lakh, gratuity on the lines of government employees, additional quantum of pension on a par with government staff, medical facility (lifetime) with a ceiling of ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh for employees and ₹2 lakh for artisans. For major ailments, ₹15 lakh per employee (for lifetime) with a maximum of ₹5 lakh for each spell.

Self-funded medical cover would be extended to ₹12 lakh from ₹6 lakh with contribution of ₹1,000 from each employee every month and increase in ENT and dental treatment to ₹50,000 from ₹12,000. Artisans personal pay would be merged with their basic pay. They would also be given two increments on service weightage.

Arrears of increase in pay and allowances would be paid in 12 equal instalments, and on the implementation of GPF to employees recruited during 1999-2004 from the existing EPF coverage would be taken up in the board meeting to make a recommendation before all the decisions are submitted to the government for its approval.

The talks were led by Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, G. Raghuma Reddy (TSSPDCL), A. Gopal Rao (TSNPDCL) and others on behalf of the four power utilities and TSPEJAC was represented by G. Saibabu, G. Varaprasad, E. Sridhar, P. Rathnakar Rao, N. Sivaji (TEEJAC) and others.