Power staff dare flood waters in Warangal, restore supply to several villages

July 30, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

As they say the tough gets going when the going gets tough, two employees, one temporary and one regular, of the Northern Discom (TSNPDCL) have exhibited exemplary courage in restoring power supply to several villages in the flood-affected combined Warangal district by daring the above chest-deep water and set an example.

According to the Discom officials, an unmanned worker – one who is engaged on temporary basis with nominal salary of about ₹9,000 a month to meet the work demand – Srikanth dared above chest-deep waters of Pakalavagu near Pogullapalli in Kothaguda section of Mahabubabad circle of TS-Transco to remove the jumper, power conductor connecting two lines, to disconnect a line to four transformers submerged in water.

They stated that several poles and transformers were submerged in the flood waters in Gangarama and Kothaguda mandals and there was a breakdown in supply to the 11KV feeder to Pogullapalli from Pegadapalli sub-station. However, it could not be resorted as another feeder connected to Pogullapalli had several submerged transformers connected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srikanth dared the flood water, scaled the pole and removed the jumper connected from the Pogullapalli feeder to another feeder on Friday to enable restoration of supply to Govindapur, Boring Thanda, Modrayigudem, Mokallapalli and Chakrala Thanda villages. Superintending Engineer Naresh, Divisional Engineer Vijay and others complimented Mr. Srikanth for his heroic effort.

In a similar case in Devaruppla section of Jangaon circle junior lineman Md. Rahman went to the middle of the Dharmapuram minor irrigation tank at full tank level and with the help of a coracle restored a snapped 11 KV feeder line to ensure restoration of power supply to B.R. Thanda, a cellphone tower near the village and several other connections.

(eom)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT