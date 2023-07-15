Power, freedom and resources are confined to BRS in Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka

July 15, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said freedom, power and resources were for people but unfortunately in Telangana they were just confined to the ruling party, people had revealed it during his 1,300-km padayatra in Telangana.

There was an overwhelming feeling among people that Congress should come back and feudal lords have to go, and thousands of people whom he had interacted with believed that the present rulers must go at any cost, Mr. Vikramarka said at a press conference here on Saturday.

The CLP leader in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu and former PCC presidents, V. Hanmanth Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah went through his three-month journey explaining how the BRS government had failed to fulfil the needs of people. “Telangana achieved through struggles and agitations is being destroyed by the whims and fancies of one man and the rosy picture shown by KCR is absolute falsehood,” he said.

Speaking on repeated allegations of Congress contribution to Telangana, he said every drop of water used for irrigation in Telangana now was the contribution of the Congress while the projects constructed by the BRS had not added a single new acre for cultivation.

The party would soon go to all the irrigation projects with a programme “Selfie with Projects” and explain to people who constructed the projects with how much money and how they had benefitted the State. The party would also go to the projects constructed by the BRS and explain the kind of money spent on it and the benefits accrued through them. Not a single drop had been lifted under the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project while Kaleshwaram waters were being sent into the sea.

Explaining his interactions with people across sections of society during the padayatra, he said while none of the promises made -- water, jobs and resources -- have come to people, the most important aspect of human life, freedom, had been snatched under the BRS rule.

He alleged that people were living in fear and Telangana had turned into a police state where anyone questioning was being threatened with false cases. There were no jobs, no two-bedroom houses, no SC/ST sub-plan and no support for women, he said and wondered where the resources went. He said even the media was suppressed.

It was unfortunate that students who participated in the Telangana movement had gone back to villages to practise their family professions despite being highly educated. He had met two PG students who were ironing clothes in their village.

Mr. Vikramarka said Dharani was a ‘looting’ software as it had robbed people of their rights over land acquired through various rights and acts. All the columns explaining the source of the land acquired had vanished under Dharani. “We will bring a new software and revive all the columns ensuring the lands are back with the owners.”

