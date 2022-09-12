Power engineers hail CM for opposing EA Bill

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 20:58 IST

Telangana State Power Engineers Association (TSPEA) has thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill from the floor of the Assembly again on Monday and requested him to mobilise support of States against it, when it is expected to come for debate during the winter session of Parliament.

At its central executive body meeting held here on Monday, president of the association P. Ratnakar Rao, general secretary P. Sadanandam, associate vice president A. Venkata Narayana and others said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was the first Chief Minister in the country who spoke against the power bill in the country when it was introduced in Parliament for the first time in April 2020.

The meeting also thanked the Chief Minister for recognising the services of Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao with his vast experience in the power sector on the floor of the Assembly.

