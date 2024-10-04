ADVERTISEMENT

Power employees stage lunch-hour protest across Telangana opposing joint-venture thermal energy plant

Published - October 04, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

They want Genco to set up 800 MW unit in place of RTS-B, not as JV with SCCL

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of power utilities staging a lunch-hours protest at TGSPDCL corporate office in Hyderabad on Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD

Members of the Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TGPEJAC) on Friday staged a protest in all the circle offices, corporate office and generating stations, demanding an 800-megawatt super-critical thermal power station, wholly owned by Genco, instead of the 62.5-MW Ramagundam Thermal Station-B, proposed as a joint venture (JV) with Singareni Collieries.

The JAC leaders said their lunch-hour protest was to register their opposition to the government proposal and issuance of orders to work out modalities for the formation of a JV. They pointed out that it was nothing but encouraging privatisation as the Centre has 49% stake in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

All employees and engineers of the power utilities in the State were in favour for setting up a new power plant through Genco, and under no circumstances would they accept a JV with Singareni.

The capital required for the new power plant was available with Genco since it has made a profit of ₹168 crore in 2020-21, ₹394.46 crore in 2021-22 and ₹472.94 crore in 2022-23, for which auditing of accounts was completed.

They said they had been protesting the government decision by sporting black badges since September 26, and requested the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and ensure that the new power plant is established by Genco.

On the Vidyut Soudha premises here, JAC leaders Venkatanarayana Reddy, Eshwar Goud, Nagesh, Balakrishna, P. Sadanandam Vidyasagar and others led the protest.

