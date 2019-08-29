Power employees protest Revanth’s comments, demand apology

Employees of four power utilities in the State under the aegis of several associations staged a protest on the premises of Vidyuth Soudha here on Thursday against the comments made by Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy on the chairmen and managing directors of the utilities on the issue of power purchase.

A large number of employees gathered there raised slogans and exhibited placards against the Congress leader demanding immediate withdrawal of his comments, particularly against CMD of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao. Protests were also staged at Warangal and other places in the State.

“The life-threatening comments were uncalled for and undemocratic. If Mr. Reddy wants to settle political scores he could do so politically but not by making baseless allegations against the CMDs. He (the MP) must understand what will happen if the 70,000 employees of power utilities take the route he suggested,” president of Telangana Electricity Employees Association N. Shivaji said.

He stated that such comments were highly demoralising, particularly in the background that they (employees) had worked hard under the leadership of the CMDs and support of the government to overcome the problems faced in the energy sector at the time of formation of the State. It was due to their hard work the 24×7 quality power supply to all categories of consumers had become possible. They would also consider proceeding legally against the MP after talking to Mr. Prabhakar Rao, Mr. Shivaji said.

Ratnakar Rao and Sadanandam of Power Engineers Association, B.C. Reddy of Power Diploma Engineers Association, Karunakar Reddy and Anjaiah of Accounts Officers Association, K. Kumaraswamy of BC Employees’ Association, Bhanu Prasad of OC Employees Association, Shankar of Electricity Employees Association (1104), Kamalakar of EEA (327), M. Rajesh and Ramji of SC, ST Employees Association, Rajendra Pradesh of Assistant Engineers Association and others condemned the comments of Mr. Revanth Reddy and demanded an apology.

Meanwhile, Electricity Employees JAC chairman of TSNPDCL V. Tirupathi Reddy stated on Thursday that they would organise a rally from Discom’s head office to Ekashila Park in Warangal on Friday to protest the Congress MP’s comments against Mr. Prabhakar Rao and other CMDs.