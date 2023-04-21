Power employees’ body seeks review of promotions in utilities

April 21, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Electricity BC & OC Employees’ Joint Action Committee has requested the managements of power utilities to review the promotions given in the four public sector undertakings since formation of the State in June 2014 as per the directions of the High Court.

A delegation of the JAC comprising chairman K. Kumar Swamy, convenor M. Venkanna Goud, co-chairman R. Sudhakar Reddy and co-convenor C. Bhanu Prakash called on Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao here on Friday and submitted a memorandum to implement the High Court orders dated March 24 this year.

They brought to the CMD’s notice that the High Court had issued directions to the CMDs of all four power utilities for compliance report on review of all promotional panels from June 2, 2014, for maintaining adequacy of SC/ST employees in all cadres of all services in the four utilities as High Court judgments of December 2018 and February 2019.

The JAC leaders requested the CMD to consider the promotions of junior lineman (JLM) as assistant lineman (ALM), to issue final seniority of assistant engineers from 2009 to 2016 batches and to consider fixation of seniority of assistant managers, chemists, sub-engineers, junior accounts officers, junior plant attendants and others for the next higher promotion in Genco.

Further, they sought for consideration of seniority fixation of AEs, JAOs, sub-engineers and others for next higher promotion in Transco and the two Discoms – TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL. They stated that the CMD had assured protection of rights of all employees by taking a decision soon without causing injustice to anybody.