Peak power demand in the State went up further towards 13,000 MW mark on Tuesday as it clocked over 12,850 MW at 7.47 a.m. with an increase of about 700 MW in a day. According to officials, the peak load actually recorded on Monday was 12,137 MW and the consumption of energy was 247.35 million units (MU), the highest-ever till date, surpassing the previous highest of 241.68 MU.
Power demand goes up further
Demand shoots up by 700 MW in a day
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 9:54:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/power-demand-goes-up-further/article30853745.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.