Telangana

Power demand goes up further

Demand shoots up by 700 MW in a day

Peak power demand in the State went up further towards 13,000 MW mark on Tuesday as it clocked over 12,850 MW at 7.47 a.m. with an increase of about 700 MW in a day. According to officials, the peak load actually recorded on Monday was 12,137 MW and the consumption of energy was 247.35 million units (MU), the highest-ever till date, surpassing the previous highest of 241.68 MU.

Feb 18, 2020

