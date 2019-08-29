Power demand at an all-time high

The peak demand of power in Telangana touched almost 11,000 MW as it was recorded at 10,960 MW at 2.35 p.m., on Wednesday with paddy transplantation going on in full swing with the help of recent rains across the State and also the availability of water in most of the irrigation sources.

Power demand has been on the rise constantly from August 16 with the cultivation of other irrigated crops in the State such as -- chillies, sugarcane, turmeric, vegetables and others -- also picking up.

The demand of energy has been over 210 million units (MU) since then and the demand of power on the system has clocked over 10,000 MW on nine days. Paddy has already been transplanted in nearly 9 lakh hectares this season.

According to the TS-Transco officials, the intra-day demand clocked the highest of 10,919 MW early in the day on Wednesday, at 7.04 am, surpassing the previous record of 10,818 MW clocked on September 11 last year. However, the highest intra-day load on the system peaked to the highest ever to 10,960 MW in the evening and the consumption of energy is also expected to be in the similar measure of around 230 MU.

The officials stated that the highest ever energy consumption in the State was recorded on October 9 last year when it was 233.43 MU. The August-October and February-March periods would always have high power demand as the agricultural operations would be at their peak, a senior official explained. “Demand for both power and energy has been on the rise for the last five years, particularly after the introduction of uninterrupted supply of free power to agriculture sector from January 1, 2018. One indicator of the increase in consumption is the production of paddy recorded at 66 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 against 45 lakh tonnes in 2014-15, the first year after formation of Telangana,” Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao said.

The transmission and distribution network has been able to withstand the load as it has been strengthened by investing nearly Rs.23,000 crore over the last four-five years, Mr. Rao said. Giving an example of strengthened infrastructure, he stated that the power transformers capacity in the State has been increased to handle the load of 31,000 MVA from 14,000 MVA at the time of State's formation.