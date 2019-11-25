Poultry India expo to begin tomorrow

The 13th Poultry India Expo, touted to be South Asia’s biggest, has attracted a record 375 major companies from India and abroad and is expected to draw over 35,000 business visitors during the three-day event to be held across five exhibition halls at HITEC (Madhapur) from November 27.

Prior to the meet, there would be a knowledge day technical seminar on November 26 where issues besetting the poultry industry would be discussed. More than 1,550 delegates from India, Europe, USA and SAARC nations are expected to attend the expo to know the latest scientific innovations in breeding, hygiene, nutrition, animal health, poultry equipment and marketing, said Chakradhar Rao, president, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA).

At a press conference on Monday, Mr. Rao said author Chetan Bhagat would be the star speaker on the day where he would showcase India as the growth engine of South Asia. The exhibition’s aim is to help farmers keep abreast of latest developments in management, animal health and nutrition, breeding and new techniques in feed manufacturing and poultry production.

The IPEMA said India’s broiler production for the year is projected to increase by 7.7% to nearly 5 million tons, processed chicken meat demand is projected to grow between 15-20% and layer production is forecast at 85 billion eggs.

The success was because of the steadfast endeavours by over 6.5 million poultry farmers who have collectively raised poultry to become a phenomenal ₹100,000-crore industry. India is the world’s third largest egg producer and fourth-largest chicken producer after China, Brazil and USA, said the organisers.

“We are also playing a major role in eradication of malnourishment and protein deficiency in the country,” they said. The industry wants the government not to allow “unbridled imports of processed chicken from US” and also to lend a “sympathetic ear on issues of the dreaded proposed cage ban” as the two issues could halt the growth.