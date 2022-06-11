Potency test conducted on Jubilee Hills gang-rape accused 

June 11, 2022 21:20 IST

Test on one minor got postponed as he had to be taken away for interrogation

Police, on Saturday, carried out potency test on the only major and three minors accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills.

While the test was done on four of the accused, the fifth boy had to be taken back to the Juvenile Home at Saidabad as the deadline for interrogation was about to expire. The test on him would be done on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Test on another minor was not done as he was not accused of rape.

They were taken to the Forensic Science department of Osmania General Hospital with faces masked in three cars.

Potency Test Report, the medical examination report of the accused in cases involving sexual assault, becomes important not only to prove if the accused or minors are capable of sexual intercourse under normal circumstances, but also because the test is crucial evidence for the investigating officer. The whole procedure is prescribed under Sections 53 and 53A of the Cr. Pc.

Around noon on Saturday, the accused were taken to OGH in a private car and an SUV whose windows were fully covered with paper. They were moved out of the vehicles by policemen in plainclothes in full secrecy.

The test room at OGH was cordoned off by police personnel from all sides. A few glimpses of the cars moving in and out, amidst officials in civil dress, were caught on camera.

Earlier, it was learnt that the investigators had appealed to the Juvenile Justice Board to question the minors at the police station and not at the State-run Juvenile Home for lack of availability of certain facilities. However, the minors would have to be dropped back at home by 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, police custody of accused number one, Malik, would end on Sunday. So, investigators are now trying to question all the six accused at the same location.