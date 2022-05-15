‘Pot Kharab’ in Dharani and land records

It covers uncultivable area of the land holding

The State government will include in its Dharani portal and land records an option called ‘Pot Kharab’ which was the uncultivable area within the agricultural land holding of a pattadar.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who was also the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, the land identified as unfit for agriculture should have been recorded as Pot Kharab in Sethwar and revenue records, lands covered by cattle sheds, haystacks, manure pits, buildings, appurtenant area, rocks, tanks, submerged area, bunds, irrigation channels, private forest, vagu and varre.

The lands used for allied activities of agriculture like tractor sheds, threshing area and those which have become uncultivable due to soil erosion, damage during floods or excavation of earth and passages for tractors and harvesters and storm water drains will also be included in Pot Kharab.

To incorporate the details of Pot Kharab in land records, the pattadars should apply to the revenue divisional officers with details of land and pattadar passbooks. The applications should clearly specify the extent of land claimed as Pot Kharab and the use to which it was put. The RDOs will take up field inquiry, including survey and demarcation of Pot Kharab area. They will then issue proceedings about extent of land to be recorded as Pot Kharab.

After approval by RDOs, the Pot Kharab details will be incorporated in Dharani and and remarks column of pattadar passbooks.