Postponement of TET not possible: Sabita

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has ruled out postponement of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) due on June 12 though the date clashes with the Railway Recruitment Board exam.

Replying to a tweet by a candidate seeking the postponement of the test, forwarded to her by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Ms. Reddy said: I spoke to the concerned officials regarding this before tweeting. TET exams will be attended by approximately 3.5 lakh people. The exams in the State are planned not to clash with other competitive exams and evaluation. All exam dates are carefully selected not to coincide with any other competitive exams. Taking everything into consideration, postponing TET exams is not possible as it has cascading effect on other preparations of the department.”