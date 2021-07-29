Postpone ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, FGG writes to CEC

HYDERABAD

‘CM has acknowledged the scheme is for electoral gains’

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has sent a representation to Chief Election Commissioner of India requesting to direct the Telangana government to postpone the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ programme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the byelection is over.

In a communication to the CEC, a copy of which was released to the media on Wednesday, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said while the welfare schemes were welcome, the timing of the announcement of directly transferring ₹10 lakh to the Dalit families in view of the critical bypoll which could potentially be have an impact in the next Assembly elections, is questionable.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has openly acknowledged the cash disbursement scheme was being introduced for electoral gains. In this context the EC despite the code of conduct not coming into effect as the date of the byelectiion has not yet been announced, has the bounden duty to conduct elections in a free and fair manner.

Introducing a large number of welfare schemes just before an election amounts to influencing voters with taxpayers money. The CM has already announced the scheme to 10,000 families in Huzurabad spending ₹1,000 crore and had also invited 430 people to his official residence-cum-camp office recently where other schemes like issuance of pattedar passbooks within 10 days, taking profiles of Dalit families, ration cards, distribution of sheep and construction of houses were also announced.

Mr. Reddy said while the schemes are good, the intention in promising these before the byelection is apparent. The CM has also stated that 100 Dalit families in every Assembly constituency are to be given ₹10 lakh cash and it will cost about ₹1,190 crore for the scheme to be implemented in the entire State.

The government with meagre resources cannot implement the in the entire State, the FGG secretary asserted and also sought to point out that thus far no guidelines for implementing the scheme in selection of beneficiaries and the purpose for which the amount is to be spent has yet to be worked out.