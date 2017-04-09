Postmortem on Madhukar again today

A team of forensic experts from Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, and Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, will conduct re-postmortem on the body of Manthani Madhukar after exhuming his body in Khanapur village of Manthani mandal on Monday.
Following a petition filed by Manthani Laxmi, mother of the deceased, the High Court directed the government to conduct repost-mortem on Madhukar in the presence of his parents and the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Karimnagar.
The repost-mortem would be videographed and the report would be submitted to the court in a sealed cover. It may be recalled that Madhukar was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Khanapur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor