Postmortem on Madhukar again today

Team of forensic experts from OGH and KMC to conduct the autopsy

A team of forensic experts from Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, and Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, will conduct re-postmortem on the body of Manthani Madhukar after exhuming his body in Khanapur village of Manthani mandal on Monday.

Following a petition filed by Manthani Laxmi, mother of the deceased, the High Court directed the government to conduct repost-mortem on Madhukar in the presence of his parents and the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Karimnagar.

The repost-mortem would be videographed and the report would be submitted to the court in a sealed cover. It may be recalled that Madhukar was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Khanapur.

