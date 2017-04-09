Postmortem on Madhukar again today

A team of forensic experts from Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, and Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, will conduct re-postmortem on the body of Manthani Madhukar after exhuming his body in Khanapur village of Manthani mandal on Monday.

Following a petition filed by Manthani Laxmi, mother of the deceased, the High Court directed the government to conduct repost-mortem on Madhukar in the presence of his parents and the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Karimnagar.

The repost-mortem would be videographed and the report would be submitted to the court in a sealed cover. It may be recalled that Madhukar was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Khanapur.