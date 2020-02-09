Telangana

Postings to IAS officers

2017 batch IAS officers posted as additional collectors

The State government has given promotions to several special grade deputy collectors as additional collectors.

Orders were issued late on Sunday evening promoting close to 40 SGDCs as additional collectors. In the process, the government has given postings to nine IAS officers of 2017 batch as additional collectors.

