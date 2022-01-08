Postings of district cadre employees completed

The State government has announced that postings of district cadre employees taken up as part of reallocation of staff in line with the new presidential order 2018 has been completed on Friday.

Of the 22,418 teachers who were issued posting orders, 21,800 joined duties till 6 p.m. on Friday. The remaining teachers are likely to join duties by the end of the day, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. He said 13,760 employees of other district cadre joined duties in their new local cadre and completion of the exercise in a short time was a major achievement for the government.

The government had completed allotment of cadre for zonal and multi-zonal cadre posts and these would be completed by Saturday. The Chief Secretary thanked the officials concerned including the district collectors, secretaries, heads of departments and other officials for ensuring the completion of implementation of Presidential Order 2018 in a transparent manner.