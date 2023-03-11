ADVERTISEMENT

Posters everywhere in Hyderabad in support of Kavitha

March 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Protests staged, complaints lodged against Bandi Sanjay’s comments on Kavitha 

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 11/03/2023: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, serval posters surfaced on public walls across Hyderabad calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "destroyer of democracy" and "grandfather of hypocrisy", in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

On a day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) called BRS MLC K. Kavitha for questioning, as part of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi excise policy case based on the statements made by the accused, Hyderabad and some parts of Telangana have witnessed reactions from the party supporters.

Posters sprung up at several locations in the city with the caption “Before and after joining BJP” with photos of several BJP leaders. The posters have pictures of leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Assam, as their ‘colours’ (of their attire) have changed after the ED, CBI and IT raids and after joining the BJP.

The pictures of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Suvendu Adhikari of West Bengal, Union Minister Narayan Rane from Maharashtra, former MP Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary from AP are printed on the posters. They also have picture of Ms. Kavitha but with a caption that “true colours never fade”.

Another poster has the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 10 heads, likening him to ‘Ravana’, with each head given names of CBI, ED, IT, EC, DRI, IB, NIA and some others, with the caption of “the destroyer of democracy and grandfather of hypocrisy”.

