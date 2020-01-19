Poster campaign against money power in civic polls

“My vote is not for sale. I will hand over the persons who try to give money to cast vote in the elections to the police”, a poster warning politicians was seen at a small-time laundry shop in Vavilalapalli locality of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

As part of the voters’ awareness programme, the Lok Satta Udyama Samstha district unit started distributing posters educating people to discourage the role of money and gifts in the ensuing municipal elections.

When the Lok Satta voluntary organisations approached the laundry shop, its owner Balaiah readily agreed to display the poster in his shop and support the cause of protection of democracy.

Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas and secretary Prakash Holla were main participants of this campaign. They appealed to voters to not give a chance to politicians to use their money power.

Opposing the freebies being announced by politicians, the Lok Satta demanded that the government should accord priority to education and health. They also called upon voters to exercise their franchise without fail and protect democracy.

District leaders R. Chandraprabhakar, M. Gangadhar, P. Nagamohan, Rajireddy, Lateef, K.S. Narayana and others were also present.