Postcard to PM

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 21:08 IST

74,306 students from 673 schools to participate in the competition

The Telangana Circle of the Department of Posts has taken a different path to encourage students living in remote areas of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) districts in the State to write postcards to the Prime Minister on two selected subjects.

As part of the 75 lakh postcard writing campaign to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Telangana Circle chose to focus on students of remote areas.

With focus on 9,380 schools in these districts, the department managed to get as many as 74,306 students from 673 schools to participate in the competition. So far, 3.45 lakh postcards have been sold across these districts.

“Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle” or “My Vision for India in 2047” in Hindi or English or any of the scheduled languages are the topics assigned to students to write. The 75 students who come up with best ideas across the country will be awarded and allowed to interact with the PM on January 17 and about 500 to 1,000 postcards will be displayed in an exhibition.

According to Postmaster General, Hyderabad region, P.V.S. Reddy, enthusiastic students got a different kind of exposure through this endeavour.