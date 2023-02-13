ADVERTISEMENT

Postcard campaign for ST quota hike, tribal varsity

February 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the postcard campaign launched by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao demanding that the Centre establish a tribal university in Telangana as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorgnisation Act and approval for enhancement in the Scheduled Tribes reservation to 10%, the tribal student wing collected postcards in support of the demand on Monday.

The campaign was held at Gun Park in front of the Assembly, by collecting postcards addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by students. They requested the Prime Minister to establish the tribal university and taken up constitutional amendment for enhancing ST quota in Telangana.

Student wing leader of BRS D. Srinu Nayak said they would hold the campaign in every school, college and university in the coming day to press for their demand for establishing a tribal university and enhancing the ST reservation to 10% from the present 6%.

