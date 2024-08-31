ADVERTISEMENT

Postal staff presented excellence awards in Hyderabad

Published - August 31, 2024 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Celebrating excellence and dedication, the Department of Posts at an event held in the office of the Postmaster General, headquarters region, here on Friday recognised efforts of the postal fraternity across 77 categories.

The regional-level excellence awards were given away to top performing units, including for categories of PLI and RPLI new premium collection; savings bank and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts opening; speed post; parcels; and international mails booking revenue.

According to Postmaster General T.M. Sreelatha, the achievements include the growth of PLI new premium from ₹6 crore in 2022-23 to ₹20 crore in 2023-24. Mechanised parcel delivery through 19 parcel delivery centres, covering 95 PINs in Hyderabad, is a technological marvel, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US