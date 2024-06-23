Postal dept. opens 100 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts under ‘Spoorthy’ programme

In a move to support and empower underprivileged girls, the Indian Postal Department organised ‘Spoorthy,’ a programme in which 100 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts were opened. In addition, India Post Payment Bank digital accounts were also opened for mothers and guardians of the girls.

The event was organised in Jama-i-Osmania Post Office under the supervision of Postmaster General T. M. Sreelatha and saw participation from 64 UPSC 2024 rank holders, who facilitated the opening of these accounts. “Since the inception of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a small deposit scheme for girlchildren by the Central government in 2015, over 3.89 crore accounts have been opened nationwide until April 2024. Of these, 10.54 lakh accounts were opened in Telangana,” Ms. Sreelatha said.

“Many young women have utilised the funds from these accounts for their education and marriages in a timely manner,” she added, stressing that every girl should have such an account to ensure financial self-sufficiency in the future.