Postal dept. makes arrangement to transport exam papers

The postal department has made special arrangement to collect, transport, sort and deliver 8,000 SSC and Intermediate examination parcels from the National Speed Post Hub at Hyderabad to different valuation centres in coordination with the Department of School Education, Telangana.

This was because road and rail transport, transmission and delivery of examination parcels was badly affected due to sudden lockdown and suspension of SSC and Intermediate exams mid-way.

Explaining the activities of the department during lockdown period, the Chief Post Master General of Telangana said the basic postal and savings bank services were maintained by mobile post-offices with computers, connectivity, cash and staff in mail motor service (MMS) vehicles.

Twenty MMS vehicles were also utilised extensively by Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation for transporting essential drugs and medical equipment like oxygen cylinders, masks and gloves.

More than 200 tonnes of material was delivered from the State and district medical depots to district and area hospitals and primary health centres.

In view of restrictions on movement of postmen by residents welfare associations and gated communities, accountable articles (speed post, parcels, registered letters) delivery was made from post-offices itself by contact addressees wherever phone numbers were available on the packets.

Over 22 lakh beneficiaries received social security pensions of State government in over 5,500 post offices since April 4.