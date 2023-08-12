Postal department’s patriotic endeavour garners huge response

August 12, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Taking the spirit of patriotism and unity among citizens to a new level, the Telangana Circle of the Postal department has launched a massive outreach programme by selling national flags online and also through its post offices under the “Har Ghar Tiranja 2.0” campaign, as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The programme has received enthusiastic response since its launch on August 1, with as many as 1.39 lakh flags sold so far. Of this, as many as 1.24 lakh flags have been sold in Hyderabad region comprising 29 districts.

Flags measuring 20 inches x 30 inches are available at an affordable price of ₹25 each, according to Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region, P.V.S. Reddy. He said that the online purchase option through the ePostOffice portal facilitated an ease of access for citizens and will be available till 2359 hours of August 12.

In the last 10 days, postal staff across the State carried a series of outreach activities to popularise the campaign. Banners and posters were displayed and people were encouraged to take selfies at the specially-designed selfie points at post offices across Telangana. Over 45 bike rallies were taken out while postal staff met district-level officials and elected representatives to present them khadi-woven Tricolour.

Dr. Reddy said that customers can purchase up to five flags per online transaction. Ordered flags would be delivered at the desired address without any extra charges latest by August 13. People can buy the flags online through the link, https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/ProductDetails/Guest_productDetails?Prodid=s q4yj0TCZm1YS5dCJnOREg==Awareness and Outreach.

Under the first phase of Har Ghar Tiranga 1.0 last year, the Telangana Postal Circle was able to sell 1.71 lakh flags through 5,117 post offices in the Hyderabad Region. As many as 4,637 flags were sold online, showcasing the growing digital enthusiasm. There was an overwhelming response to selfies too, last year. Over 7,086 individuals captured their patriotic spirit by uploading selfies at post office selfie booths with the national flag.

Postmen assisted 13,126 people in virtually pinning the flags on their houses the previous year. A significant achievement was the sale of 4,151 flags at 486 post offices in Left Wing Extremism affected areas, demonstrating the inclusivity of this campaign.