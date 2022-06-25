Postal Department to offer Bonalu Seva

The Telangana Endowments Department has tied up with Telangana Postal Circle for Aashaadam Bonalu Seva. Under the scheme, devotees can book services for Kalyanam at Yellamma Pochamma in Balkampet, Bonam seva at Yellamma Pochamma temple in Balkampet and Bonam Seva in Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad for a fee between Rs. 500 and Rs. 300. Devotees get to choose a date between June 30 and July 27. Prasadam will be despatched for devotees from August 1, according to a press release. The service will be available through the 547 post offices of Hyderabad region and online at https://eshop.tsposts.in.