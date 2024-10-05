Postal Department launches Dhai Akhar letter writing contest

The Department of Posts has launched the Dhai Akhar letter writing competition, based on theme ‘The Joy of Writing: Importance of Letters in a Digital Age’. Participants can submit only handwritten letters to Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, from October 3 to December 14. Participants stand to win cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 at the circle level, and ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹10,000 at the national level. Each submission must include proof of age, and details must be written on embossed or stamped envelopes. For more information visit www.indiapost.gov.in.