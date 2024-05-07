ADVERTISEMENT

Postal department joins awareness campaign for voter participation

May 07, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special cancellation bearing the slogan ‘Chunav ka Parv, Desh ka Garv’ are being impressed on 3.8 lakh letters and parcels being delivered daily

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Postal Circle has collaborated with the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana to promote voter participation and to make the electoral process more inclusive, according to a statement of the Department of Posts.

As part of the drive, special cancellation bearing the slogan ‘Chunav ka Parv, Desh ka Garv’ are being impressed on 3.8 lakh letters and parcels being delivered daily. Posters and digital displays campaigning for voter participation are being installed at post offices, apart from outdoor awareness campaigns, and voter awareness forums.

Since February, 2024, a total 13.82 lakh electoral photo identity cards have been distributed, and special arrangements have been made for delivery of electronically transmitted postal ballots. Around 18,000 EPIC notices issued by the CEO have been handled by the postal network, the statement said.

