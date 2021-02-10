Postal cover of Sevalal released

A commemorative postal cover of Banjara spiritual leader Sadguru Shri Sevalal Maharaj was released here on the occasion of his 282nd birth anniversary.

The function was held at Dak Sadan in Abids in the presence of Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Representative of Telangana in New Delhi Tejavath Ramachandrudu, Post Master General of Hyderabad region P. Vidyasagar Reddy and other senior postal officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rathod promised to take up the Sukanya Samriddhi accounts of postal department with the State government in the coming Assembly session.

A release said Sevalal Maharaj stated twenty major principles for Banjara life which were known as Seva Bollies and fought for political rights of tribal group.