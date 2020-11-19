Postal ballot facility for the 80+ voters

HYDERABAD

19 November 2020

Facility also to be extended to voters who test COVID-19 positive after Nov. 1, and persons with disabilities

Electors who tested positive for COVID-19 after November 1, those who are marked as persons with disabilities (PwD), and those who are 80 years and above, can use postal ballot to cast their vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to be held on December 1. However, they have to apply for the facility at least seven days prior to the day of poll.

The Telangana State Election Commission, which extended the postal ballot facility to electors belonging to the three categories, has issued list of instructions about the forms and documents that need to be submitted to avail the facility, how to cast their vote, and other details. This would also help in curbing spread of coronavirus.

According to the instructions, the electors can apply by downloading Form-XXII-A from tsec.gov.in - or physical copy of the form available at the Returning Officer’s or Deputy Municipal Commissioner’s office.

Along with the application form, the electors have to enclose either self-attested Aadhaar, or EPIC card, or passport having photograph, address, identity and age proof.

Along with this, electors belonging to the three categories have to submit a few more documents. In case of voters who are detected with COVID-19 after November 1, recent medical test certificate has to be enclosed.

And voters marked as PwD have to enclose their disability certificate issued by competent authority.

“Signed physical application Form-XXII-A along with enclosures for proof of identity, age, address etc., as the case may be sent to concerned Returning Officer’s office, C/o Deputy Municipal Commissioner’s Office by post only. If an elector of above categories has opted for postal ballot, and once a postal ballot is issued to him or her, he or she has to cast vote through postal ballot only. He or she cannot be allowed vote in polling station on the day of poll,” as per the instructions issued by the commission.

After scrutiny, the returning officer will send the postal ballot through post to the eligible voters at the address mentioned in the address proof attached to Form-XXII-A.

An elector will receive sealed packet sent by the returning officer, containing postal ballot paper, declaration in Form-XXVI-A, smaller cover marked ‘A’ (Form-XXVII), larger cover marked ‘B’ (Form-XXVIII) and instructions for the guidance of voters in Form XXIX-A.