Postage stamp on ANR centenary released

Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, P.V.S. Reddy on Friday released a commemorative postal stamp on the 100th birth anniversary of eminent actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao at Dak Sadan in Hyderabad.

Mr. Reddy handed over the stamp to Akkineni Venkat, elder son of the late ANR and chairman of Annapurna Studios. N Susheela, daughter of the actor; Supriya Yarlagadda and Sushanth Anumolu, his grand children; Vijaya Chamundeswari, daughter of actor Savithri; and A.S. Narayana, Padmashri awardee and a close associate of the late actor attended the event.

The stamp — ‘100th Birth Anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao’ — is priced at ₹10, information brochure at ₹15, first-day covers (blank) at ₹10, presentation packs at ₹120 and stamp albums at ₹350. They are available for purchase at all Philatelic Bureaus (in all Head Post Offices) and on epostoffice.gov.in.

Sumitha Ayodhya, Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region, Telangana Circle; B. Arumugam, Director of Postal Services (HQ), Telangana Circle; and other officers and staff of the Postal Department were also present.

