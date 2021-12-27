Post-reshuffle of IPS officials

The recent exercise appears to be a game of musical chairs

Between batch mates!

For three IPS officers of the 2012 batch , the recent and much-awaited reshuffle was virtually a give-and-take.

Hyderabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar’s post was occupied by his batch mate and Superintendent of Police of Medak G. Chandana Deepti, whereas he assumed the post of Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshni, who is also his batch mate and wife.

In this virtual game of musical chairs, Ms. Rohini Priyadarshini in turn took over the post vacated by Ms. Chandana Deepti, who was the first SP of the newly formed Medak district. Their batch mate and Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar S.M. who earlier worked with Ms. Rohini Priyadarshini, will continue to work from the same premises with Mr. Shingenavar. Their other batch mate and Kamareddy SP Nerellapally Swetha was transferred and posted Commissioner of Police, Siddipet.

Interestingly, senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar and Shikha Goel will continue to be part of the same team in Anti Corruption Bureau after their recent long stint as Commissioner of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad respectively.

Unexpected twist

Who is Shilpavalli, the new DCP of Madhapur zone?

A former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) officer in N Chandrababu Naidu government in the residuary Andhra Pradesh, surprisingly bagged the coveted post of DCP Madhapur.

Several police officers, including top IPS officers, were taken aback by this unexpected twist. The immediate reaction from many was, who is K. Shilpavalli? This less-known non-cadre SP rank officer was allotted to Telangana a few years ago.

Since then she has been working as Rachakonda Additional DCP (Admin) and later DCP (Admin) before she was transferred and posted as DCP Madhapur recently. Ms. Shilpavalli will be the second non-cadre SP rank officer to head the Madhapur Zone unit successively. Retired IPS officer A Venkateshwara Rao was the last IPS officer in Madhapur.

Health dept. on its toes

Officials of the Health department are on their toes as the December 31 deadline set by the government for achieving cent percent vaccination is approaching fast.

The department is hard pressed to achieve the targets in at least 10 districts. Going by the information released by the department, 20 districts, including Hyderabad and Rangareddy, achieved 100 per cent administration of the first dose of the vaccine while vaccination was around 90 per cent in the remaining 13 districts. Interestingly, there are reports that several people in these districts who took their first dose did not turn up for the second. Intense campaign was launched to educate people on the need for completing two doses as a precautionary measure. The health staff have a stiff challenge to meet the target amid threat of spread of Omicron variant looming large.

(Abhinay Deshpande, M. Rajeev)