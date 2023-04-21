Post paper leak incident, 10 posts created in TSPSC

April 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

In a desperate bid to cleanse the administration of Telangana State Public Service Commission following public outcry over the recent question paper leak, the government has initiated reform measures. It has created 10 posts in the institution to bolster security and efficiency.

Among the posts created is that of Controller of Examinations in IAS cadre. It has been assigned to B.M. Santosh, presently managing director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and project director of Outer Ring Road Project.

The other nine posts are Deputy Controller of Exams, Assistant Controller of Exams, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Network Administrator, Junior Network Administrator, Senior Programmer, Junior Programmer and a Law Officer in the rank of junior civil judge.

Sources said the new posts reflect attempts to put in place a foolproof method of administration for the conduct of exams, security of office premises, access to vital information, and posting of officials to handle sensitive data. Besides, a law officer will be appointed for the first time to handle hundreds of court cases of the commission.