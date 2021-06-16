Telangana

Post-COVID issues now in focus

Persisting health issues among coronavirus-recovered patients could become one of the major focus areas at hospitals in the coming weeks. While Health officials had earlier announced that Post-COVID Clinics would be opened at government hospitals, corporate hospitals are still chalking out plans.

General physicians and pulmonologists at government hospitals have been asked to focus on post-COVID issues as they would be the ones dealing with patients experiencing breathlessness, fatigue, fever etc.

Authorities of major State-run hospitals said that they had received instructions to open the clinics and currently, they are attending such cases along with other out-patient cases.

Managements of corporate hospitals said that they might open similar clinics specifically to attend post-COVID issues.


