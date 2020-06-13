Positive student writes to Governor

A PG medical student from Osmania Medical College, who tested positive for coronavirus, has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan not to hold the third year PG exams till the pandemic subsides. The student, who requested anonymity, is now recovering. In a letter, he said OMC had become a hotspot for virus and that there was high risk to others going to take the exams. Many PGs from here tested positive.

“I fear I may not perform well in the exams and risk losing an academic year because of an unfortunate incident. It is simply not possible to face everything simultaneously: health problem, studies, exam anxiety and social stigma.”