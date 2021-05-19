Positive report not mandatory for admission into COVID facility: policy

HYDERABAD

19 May 2021 23:28 IST

The National Policy for admission in hospitals regarding COVID-19 patients was communicated by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao to the District Medical and Health Officers on Wednesday.

The policy has guidelines on the grounds on which patient cannot be rejected admission, ensuring beds are not occupied by people who do not need hospitalisation. The policy states that coronavirus-positive report is not mandatory for admission to a COVID-19 health facility.

“No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city. No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he or she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located,” the policy suggests, adding that admission to hospital must be based on need.

