Portion of high-level bridge under construction across Manair river crashes

April 23, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Concrete girders of a high-level bridge under construction across Manair river that crashed into the dried-up river bed at Odedu village in Peddapalli district shortly after Monday midnight. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A portion of a high-level bridge under construction across Manair river collapsed at Odedu village in Mutharam mandal of Peddapalli district shortly after Monday midnight. No one was injured in the incident.

Sources said that two girders of the under-construction bridge crashed into the dried-up river bed around 1 a.m. due to high velocity winds. The 960-metre bridge was sanctioned to connect Odedu in Peddapalli district and Garmillapalli in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to improve connectivity to the remote and riverside villages. Work on the bridge started in 2016 but got inordinately delayed due to paucity of funds, sources added.

The locals have long been demanding speedy completion of the bridge by the contractor concerned to mitigate their daily ordeal.

